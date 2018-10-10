DIXMONT (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting of a woman in Dixmont.

The sheriff’s office responded Tuesday afternoon to an altercation at a residence on Moosehead Trail in Dixmont. Sheriff Troy Morton said it escalated to involve a firearm and during a struggle for the firearm between two males, the gun was discharged, striking a woman inside the residence.

Sheriff Morton said she was transported to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield with non-life threatening injuries where she was treated and released.

The shooting remains under investigation Morton said and will be submitted to the district attorney’s office for review.

