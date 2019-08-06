FALMOUTH, Maine — State Police say a woman from Brunswick died in a single car crash on I295 in Falmouth on Friday.

Spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, Steve McCausland, says that the woman was identified as 26-year-old Kathy Haycock.

Haycock's 37-year-old brother Joshua Haycock, of Brunswick was the other passenger in the car and is being treated at Maine Medical Center for his injuries.

RELATED| Young woman killed, 2 men seriously hurt in I-295 Falmouth crash

The driver of the car, Brannon McRae of Augusta is also recovering from his injuries in the crash.

State troopers are asking motorists who saw McRae's 2012 Chevy Malibu just before, or witnessed the crash to call the State Police in Augusta at 207-624-7076 and to ask for Trooper Robert Burke.