HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — A 45-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after driving more than 40 mph over the speed limit while intoxicated.

N.H. State Police said around 9:20 a.m. on July 5, Trooper Sean Faherty was watching traffic from the State Police aircraft on I-95 northbound in Hampton Falls.

Faherty saw a car driving quickly and erratically in and out of traffic. He clocked the Jeep Wrangler in at 106 mph in the 65 mph zone and called for assistance from other Troopers on the ground.

Sgt. Christopher Storm and Trooper Christopher Houston responded and stopped the driver, Laurie Robbins, 45, of Worcester, Mass. After talking to her, the officers said it seemed like she was possibly impaired.

Robbins agreed to do a road side field sobriety test, and the officers determined she was under the influence, according to N.H. State Police.

Robbins was arrested for aggravated DWI and is scheduled to appear in court for this charge on July 18 at 8 a.m.