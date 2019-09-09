KENNEBUNK, Maine — Think you could spot the signs of teen drug-use? The RALI Cares Hope Trailer puts parents and care-takers to the test.

The Hope Trailer is a mobile exhibit that brings communities a 'virtual tour of a teenager's bedroom, ground zero for the tell-tale signs of drug abuse.'

The exhibit will be at the Kennebunkport Elementary School on Monday, September 9 from, 3 to 6:30 p.m.

RSU 21 and the Kennebunk Police Department are hosting an 'Opioid Education Exhibit' with the goal of educating care-givers in the community about the signs of teenage drug use and deterring opioid addiction.

"This exhibit is an engaging and realistic way to present this critical information," says Phil Potenziano, acting superintendent of RSU 21. "We believe it will save lives."

A representative from RALI Maine and Code 3 will be on hand to guide the tour and answer questions.

The Hope Trailer awareness campaign was launched by RALI Maine (the RX Abuse Leadership Initiative of Maine), an alliance of local, state and national organizations committed to ending the opioid crisis in Maine.

According to the Maine Attorney General's office and the National Institute on Drug Abuse, opioid abuse and deaths by overdose continue to be significant public health crises in Maine.

"The statistics regarding opioid use and resulting overdoses are staggering," said Potenziano. "As educators, we believe it is our responsibility to equip parents, families, and friends with the information they need to recognize the problem so they can respond as quickly as possible."

"I'm so pleased that the Hope Trailer is making this stop in Kennebunk," said Robert MacKenzie, Kennebunk chief of police. "By educating parents on the signs of substance use, we are giving them an opportunity to intervene and alter a potentially tragic path. Today's peer pressure is very strong, and as much as we parents want to trust our children, we also need to be realistic about drug use among teens. Education is paramount in prevention, and the Hope Trailer is an outstanding tool."

