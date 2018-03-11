PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A familiar face on Maine television is back on-air. Adrienne Stein joins NEWS CENTER Maine's Clay Gordon and Meteorologist Cory Froomkin on the Weekend Morning Report. Stein has been in the Portland, Maine television market for nearly 8 years. She made her debut November 3rd.

"I am so excited to be here," said Stein on her early Saturday morning appearance. "I am used to being up during these hours because I have a new baby at home."

Adrienne and her husband, Bill, recently expanded their family to five. Eleven-year-old Liv and 6-year-old Will now have a new baby brother. Jack was born 10 and a half weeks ago. They also have a new puppy named 'Blake Shelton.'

During the week, Adrienne Stein works as an Executive Producer and Assistant News Director on the Morning Report. Watch the Weekend Morning Report Saturday from 5-7 a.m. and on Sunday from 6-8 a.m.

