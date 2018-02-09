BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) --

Two 12-year-old girls reported missing from Biddeford have been found "fine and uninjured", according to Biddeford Police.

Sade Osgood and Mykayla Romero had been reporting missing after their family hadn't seen them since 6 p.m. Saturday night on South Street.

The pair was spotted in Westbrook just before 11 a.m. Sunday, before later being located in Lewiston at Romero's father's residence, according to Romero's mother.

How the two girls got from Biddeford to Lewiston was not immediately known.

