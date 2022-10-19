Train derails in Orneville, sparking investigation

Drone footage from the scene shows that about eight cars went off the tracks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORNEVILLE, Maine — Officials are investigating how a train owned by Canadian Pacific Railway derailed in Orneville near Milo early Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Canadian Pacific said it happened at about 3:15 a.m. They added the train crew is OK, and there are no public safety issues.

Our drone footage from the scene shows about eight cars went off the tracks.

The derailment happened along the Elm Street section of Route 16.

CP teams are responding to the scene and coordinating with local first responders.

Cars traveling along a section of that road were restricted to one lane Wednesday to allow space for emergency vehicles.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has a crew on scene and tells us they have not observed any serious environmental concerns at this point.