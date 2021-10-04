The week ahead: October 4, 2021

Nobel Prize winners, debt ceiling debate, and 007 returns to the big screen. Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:

Monday, October 4th - Friday, October 8th

Winners of this year's Nobel Prizes will be announced throughout the week. The awards recognize the greatest minds in physics, chemistry, and medicine, and are considered to be the pinnacle of scientific achievement. There will be different winners in each of the categories announced each day, with the Nobel Peace Prize winner being announced on Friday.

The shortlist of candidates is secret, and details of how winners are selected are traditionally kept private for 50 years.

Monday, October 4th

President Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday on the need to raise the country's debt ceiling. There’s a lot of back-and-forth on Capitol Hill over the issue, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers last week that raising the debt limit is necessary. Yellen said last week lawmakers need to raise the debt by an October 18th deadline, but she added that the date isn't set in stone, and it could need to happen earlier.

Also on Monday, the trial is set to begin for two former associates of Rudy Giuliani, who was the personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump. Lev Parnas and Igor Furman are facing charges of making illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians, after allegedly using a shell company to donate to a committee supporting Trump's re-election. Both have pleaded not guilty. Rudy Giuliani isn’t charged in this case and denies any wrongdoing.

Friday, October 8