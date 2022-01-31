The week ahead: January 31, 2022

A Maine town considers a mask mandate; FEMA assisting Maine hospitals; and the Olympics get started. Here's some stories to watch for this week.

MAINE, USA — Monday, January 31, 2022

On Monday, the town council in Falmouth will hold a special meeting where leaders will consider an emergency mask mandate. It comes as more cities in Maine put mask rules in place, like Portland, Freeport, South Portland, and Bath. If the council approves the mandate, the ordinance would go into effect on Friday. The meeting will include public comment and starts tonight at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

On Tuesday, some extra help is coming to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. FEMA approved a request from Governor Mills last week. 20 military personnel will help workers at CMMC care for COVID-19 patients until March 2. FEMA also approved a 30-day extension of the federal ambulance teams currently in Maine, as well as a request for a new ambulance team for Cary Medical Center in Caribou.

Friday, February 4, 2022

On Friday, the Department of Labor releases its monthly jobs report. In December, the country added less than 200,000 jobs. That was the lowest number of any month in 2021. The report on Friday could reveal how the U.S. is doing in its effort to create jobs and recover from the pandemic.