The week ahead: January 17, 2022

Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr; free COVID-19 tests; President Biden's first full year in office. Here's some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Monday, January 17

On Monday, the country honors the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, who worked tirelessly for Civil Rights. Martin Luther King Day is observed every year on the third Monday in January. It’s the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage people to volunteer in their communities. In Maine, the state's Attorney General and four others will be holding a discussion about the state of Civil Rights in Maine. The discussion starts at 9:30 a.m. You can stream it here.

Tuesday January 18

The Supreme Court is expected to announce the final cases it will take up this term tomorrow. There are several notable cases that could still make it on the docket. One could invalidate affirmative action programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Other cases involve vehicle emissions standards and the right to record police officers on the job.

Wednesday, January 19

On Wednesday, American households can order four free COVID-19 tests. There are no shipping costs and you won’t need to give any credit card information. The tests are expected to ship in seven to 12 days and are available through the CDC.

Thursday, January 20