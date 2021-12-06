The week ahead: December 6, 2021

New testing rules for travelers; Portland's push for clean elections; Decision day for Maine's Legislative Council — here are some stories to watch this week

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:

COVID-19 Testing for Travelers

Starting on Monday, the United States will have some new COVID-19 travel restrictions in place for international air travelers. All international travelers flying to the U.S., including American citizens, will now have to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of departure. This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. The changes were announced last week as part of a broader plan to bolster the nation’s arsenal of tools in its fight against the virus. Another part of that plan was the extension of a mask requirement on planes and public transportation through March 18.

Portland Clean Elections Program

Members of the Portland Charter Commission will meet Tuesday to discuss a proposed clean elections program for the city. The program would provide public funding to qualified candidates running for mayor, city council, and school committee while limiting the amount of private funds a candidate can raise. According to the Portland Press Herald, Maine already has a clean elections program for offices at the state level, but Portland would be the first municipality with something similar. The virtual meeting is Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The public will have a chance to weigh in during the meeting. Those who cannot attend but would like to comment are invited to email the commission at charter@portlandmaine.gov.

Ogunquit Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic

On Wednesday, the Ogunquit Fire Department will host a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic will be in the Dunaway Community Center and will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The department will have both vaccines and boosters on hand, including vaccines for children. Eligible Mainers who got Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots can get a booster six months after their initial series, or two months after a Johnson & Johnson shot. Ogunquit’s Fire Chief asks that you let the department know you will attend by registering online, so they can ensure there are enough doses for everyone.

Legislative Decision Day

On Thursday, Maine's Legislative Council will meet again to decide what bills to cover in the coming session. The upcoming session will last about three and a half months and is supposed to be set aside for an emergency or urgent issues. Last month, Republican Senator Matt Pouliot told NEWS CENTER Maine he thinks it will focus a lot on financial decisions, while Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau said he sees housing, child care, and stopping child abuse as the top issues.