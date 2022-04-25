The week ahead: April 25, 2022

An extra day for Maine's legislative session, Portland's city budget, and new lobstering regulations. Here are some stories to watch this week.

MAINE, USA — Monday, April 25

State lawmakers return to Augusta for another day of the legislative session. There are still some unresolved bills, including one that would grant sovereignty to Maine's native tribes. Assuming lawmakers finish their work on Monday, they would be expected to return to deal with any potential vetoes. The governor has 10 days from the time a bill is passed to issue a veto.

In Portland, the city manager is expected to present her proposed budget Monday night. Interim manager Danielle West was supposed to present the budget two weeks ago but delayed it, saying she would better understand how the state budget will affect the city budget. The proposal is expected to go to the finance committee for review on Thursday. That committee will hold a public hearing later on.

Tuesday, April 26

Starting on Tuesday, leaders in Bangor want to hear the public's thoughts about the city's plans for the future. The planning division is holding listening sessions about the comprehensive plan, which is used as a roadmap for Bangor's future. City leaders are holding three different sessions: two on Tuesday and one on Wednesday. The first is 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Boys and Girls Club. If you can't make any of the sessions, you can fill out a survey here.

Sunday, May 1