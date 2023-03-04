The Kittery Fire Department is investigating the cause of a local house fire

KITTERY, Maine — Multiple departments responded to a fire at a Kittery residence Saturday afternoon.
Crews were called to a home located in the area of 39 Tenney Hill Rd, according to a Facebook post by the York Fire Department.
In the post, the department said the house was ruled a total loss, and no injuries were reported.
The Kittery Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No further information has been released at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.