The Kittery Fire Department is investigating the cause of a local house fire

No injuries were reported, according to a York Fire Department Facebook post.

KITTERY, Maine — Multiple departments responded to a fire at a Kittery residence Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home located in the area of 39 Tenney Hill Rd, according to a Facebook post by the York Fire Department.

In the post, the department said the house was ruled a total loss, and no injuries were reported.

The Kittery Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.