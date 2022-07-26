Jim Robinson Field House set to open in Dover-Foxcroft

Foxcroft Academy's head of school hopes the new indoor space will provide students and the community with everything they need for competition and wellness.

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — The town of Dover-Foxcroft has a new building that Foxcroft Academy hopes will benefit the students and the community.

The $7 million Jim Robinson Field House, located next to the academy, is just about finished after a few years of planning and construction.

The new space provides the school with indoor soccer, field hockey, and softball fields, as well as space for indoor wrestling and more.

It will also provide a space for community members to go for indoor workouts, and Foxcroft Academy hopes the community will take full advantage of that.

“I hope that they feel very comfortable to come here for wellness and to stay healthy, whether it’s walking or working out with a trainer or running and playing in league games. It really benefits the students of Foxcroft Academy, but really we are going to share this with our community,” Arnold Shorey, Foxcroft Academy's head of school, told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Jim Robinson Field House will be held at 5 p.m. on August 5.