ELLSWORTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Huntington's Disease is so debilitating that it has been described as having ALS, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's disease, simultaneously.

It's a fatal disease with no cure and it's hereditary, inflicting pain on entire families, including those here in Maine.

"Hopefully a cure," said Jefferson resident Margo Hayes on why she's walking. "Ultimately, that's the goal."

Hayes and her daughter Brittany West have spent the past ten years participating in the Team Hope walk for Huntington's Disease, hoping to help find one.

"My first husband, Brittany's dad, had HD," said Hayes, referring to Huntington's Disease. "He passed away back in August."

Having a parent with the disease, West knows her odds of having Huntington's are 50/50.

Living with HD in her family has changed the course of her life and even determined her career.

"Through involvement with HD I ended up finding social work," said West. "I think that I can share some empathy with them about what they're going through and they can see that and they share it back."

Sunday's event was Nancy Patterson's fourth year organizing the three-mile annual walk to raise funds, education, raise support, and spirits.

"Make awareness," said Hayes. "To be a visual sign that HD is out there."

"I got involved because Huntington's Disease is in my family," said Patterson, the Maine affiliate chair for the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

Patterson's mother had the disease before the family knew what exactly she had.

Now, Patterson's sister is suffering from Huntington's, while Patterson tested negative for the hereditary gene which causes HD.

Instead, HD has caused her to take action in her community.

"It's as if we're all one big family and we're here together," said Patterson. "We all share in knowing how difficult the disease is and we all share in our hope for a cure and we share in our need to get support and give support to each other."

"It's more of a team than anything," said West.

Ten different teams Sunday, all walking for a common cause.

© NEWS CENTER Maine