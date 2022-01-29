Storm sends tree through family's home in Raymond

Officials said a 45-year-old woman had minor cuts and scrapes from being hit by debris. She was treated at the scene.

RAYMOND, Maine — Strong winds during Saturday's storm sent a tree through a family's home in Raymond and, although four people and two dogs were home at the time, officials said nobody was seriously injured.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. at 4 Brown Road.

According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a large pine tree snapped and came down directly on the home and a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Officials said a 45-year-old woman had minor cuts and scrapes from being hit by debris. According to Saturday's release, Raymond EMS workers treated her at the scene and she was not taken to a hospital.

According to officials, that woman and one of the family's dogs needed to be pulled from the wreckage by the other family members. The other dog, however, was still trapped.

Once the scene was stabilized, officials said the Raymond Fire Department breached a window, cleared some of the debris, and located the second dog trapped in the debris. According to Saturday's release, the dog had been asleep in a chair when the tree came through the building, which shielded the animal from being crushed or struck with the debris.

Once the dog was located, officials said they were able to free it, and it was not injured.

According to the release, Central Maine Power also responded to the scene.