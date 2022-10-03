St. Patrick's Day parade returns to Portland

The last in-person parade in Portland was in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

PORTLAND, Maine — The annual St. Patrick's parade in Portland will return Sunday, March 13.

The parade was canceled in March of 2020, which marked, for many, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in the state.

It came back virtually last year, drawing 10,000 views worldwide, according to the Maine Irish Heritage Center.

This winter, the city gave the go-ahead for people to march through the Old Port once again.

Parade organizer Bob Kearney said around 35 organizations will participate, and that he has had no trouble finding people to join in.

"Just about every marcher that we’ve had in previous years, everybody is super enthused about being in the parade again," he said. "And we’ve had plenty of volunteers. Sometimes we struggle getting volunteers, but everybody was out to help."

The parade starts at noon Sunday and travels along Commercial Street from the fish pier to Rí Rá Irish pub.