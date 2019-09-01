MSAD 54's school board will discuss plans for voting on the Skowhegan Middle and High School “Indian” mascot at its next board meeting.

On Tuesday, the board held a public forum in the Skowhegan Middle School gymnasium to hear comments from the public on whether to change the school's mascot.

Speakers included members of the organization “Skowhegan Indian Pride” which hopes to have the mascot remain the same.

Comments were also made by members of Maine’s indigenous population who find the name offensive and hope to see it changed.

“The board hopefully, due to these comments and strong arguments, will open there eyes and see there is a problem and take the right steps to change,” said UMaine student Dylan Smith.

Nichole LaChapelle understands that it’s a complicated issue but wants to see the nickname remain intact because of the history surrounding Skowhegan. “It's not about dishonoring a group of people that say they want the name gone, it's about our own pride, our own heritage. There's a lot more to it, it's not just clear cut,” said LaChapelle.

The board allowed speakers to give statements for two minutes. There were roughly 75 speakers during the forum, with around 60 speaking in favor of changing the mascot.

The board will decide which steps to take at the next school board meeting. There is no date set on when a vote will take place on the issue.