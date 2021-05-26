Skowhegan guide honored with Wiggie Robinson Legendary Maine Guide Award

Carroll Ware became a registered Maine guide in 1989 and he has been busy in the Maine outdoors nearly every moment since, according to MDIFW.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Carroll Ware, a longtime guide from Skowhegan, was honored by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) with the Wiggie Robinson Legendary Maine Guide Award on Wednesday.

The award was presented by MDIFW commissioner Judy Camuso in a small ceremony at the MDIFW headquarters.

“Carroll embodies what it means to be a Maine Guide,” Camuso said. “Not only does he possess an extensive knowledge of the Maine outdoors, but Carroll is happy to share his knowledge with others, and is also very involved in his community.”

According to MDIFW, Ware became a registered Maine Guide in 1989, and he has been busy in the Maine outdoors nearly every moment since. He and his wife Lila have operated Fins and Furs Adventures for over 30 years, providing adventures not only throughout Maine, but also in international sporting destinations throughout the world, MDIFW said.

The Wares operated Bosebuck Camps along the shore of Lake Aziscohos for years, delivering a Maine sporting camp experience to hundreds of anglers and hunters, MDIFW said. They also operated a longtime school for students interested in becoming a Maine guide, passing along the skills and traditions necessary to become a successful guide.

Carroll also is active in the Skowhegan community as part of the Elks organization, he has mentored at risk youth in the field of boxing, as well as being a veteran of the US Armed Forces. He regularly donates much of his wild game to friends and neighbors, as well as the local food pantry, according to MDIFW.

The Wiggie Robinson Legendary Maine Guide Award is presented annually at the Maine Professional Guides Association annual banquet. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, MDIFW said Ware was honored during the virtual banquet, and then received his award at MDIFW headquarters.