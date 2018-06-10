SCARBOROUGH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — An on-duty police officer riding a motorcycle sustained severe injuries Friday when he and a pickup truck collided on Route 1 in Scarborough.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. in an area between Southgate Road and Payne Road.

Scarborough Police Officer Michael Beeler was taken to Maine Medical Center with several severe but non-life threatening injuries, police said. He was visited by there family and coworkers.

Scarborough Police Chief Robbie Moulton said in a Facebook post that agency members received "an overwhelming amount of phone calls, emails and messages from our fellow police and fire agencies as well as a large number of the general public inquiring about Officer Beeler and what they could do to help."

"We wanted to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has reached out with support and concern," Chief Moulton wrote, "and let all of you know the status of the officer, and that all your kind words and well wishes are being passed onto Ofc. Beeler and his family."

