One firefighter was injured while battling the blaze but has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Several families have been displaced after a three-alarm fire destroyed a multiunit building in Sanford.

All residents were able to safely evacuate the building on Elm Street, but the building is no longer habitable, the Sanford Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday morning.

One firefighter was injured while battling the blaze but has since been treated and released from the hospital.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.