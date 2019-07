YORK, Maine — Roads in the town of York are closed due to damage from storms that rolled through Saturday afternoon.

The York Fire Department posted on Facebook that Chases Pond Road is closed from upper Scituate Rd to the north side of the dam due to a tree down on the wires.

They're asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

