KITTERY, Maine (NECN) -- A major Maine artery is getting a major rehab. Over the next three years, the Maine and New Hampshire Departments of Transportation will be repaving and performing maintenance on the Piscataqua River Bridge.

The maintenance is part of a $53 million project that’s the first of its kind performed on the bridge since it opened in 1972.

Beginning in June, the bridge which carries Interstate 95 between Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, will be at the center of a work zone with a number of lane closures, ramp closures and reduced speed limits.

Maine’s Department of Transporation spokesman, Paul Merrill, says the traffic pattern will adjust with volume and three bridge lanes will be open in both directions during peak times.