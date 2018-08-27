BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Senator John McCain is now a part of the the official namesake of the guided-missile destroyer, U.S.S. John S. McCain, after a ceremony was held on board on July 12th. McCain received the honor a month before losing his year-long battle with brain cancer. The U.S.S. John S. McCain was named after the senator's grandfather and father, both U.S. Navy admirals.

The Arizona Senator and former President George H.W. Bush spoke at Bath Iron Works in 1994 at the destroyer's commissioning. BIW has lowered its U.S. flag to half-staff to remember McCain.

The shipbuilders' Local 6, representing 3,400 workers, located across the street from the shipyard is paying its respects to the late senator.

Mike Keenan, the Local 6 president, said the ship was built in the late 1980s and early 1990s, but 'slid down the ways' in 1992. He and other workers are honored to have built the ship for the McCains.

“They all served, two admirals, a senator, they laid it all down on the line for us. For us to build them a destroyer, what a privilege,” said Keenan. “You couldn’t ask for a ship to be named after a more prominent and serving family then the McCains.”

Jeffery Jones is in the Survey Department and is coming up on 38 years working for BIW. He remembers when the ship was being built.

“It means a lot to build something for a hero like John McCain,” said Jones. "He’s done a lot for the country and I have a lot of admiration for him.”

NEWS CENTER Maine boarded the ship for a rare behind the scenes look at the destroyer while it was still in Maine in 1994. Last year, the U.S.S. John S McCain was involved in a deadly collision near Singapore resulting in the deaths of 10 sailors. The ship is still floating and now about 30 Maine electricians are on board making repairs in Japan.

A general view shows the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain with a hole on its left portside after a collision with oil tanker, outside Changi naval base in Singapore on August 21, 2017. Ten US sailors were missing and five injured early on August 21 after their destroyer collided with a tanker east of Singapore, the second accident involving an American warship in two months. / AFP PHOTO / ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

A general view shows the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain with a hole on its left portside after a collision with oil tanker, outside Changi naval base in Singapore on August 21, 2017. Ten US sailors were missing and five injured early on August 21 after their destroyer collided with a tanker east of Singapore, the second accident involving an American warship in two months. / AFP PHOTO / ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Flags remain at half-staff at the ship’s home port at Bath Iron Works where workers will never forgetting the family behind the warship. Governor Paul LePage also ordered U.S. and Maine flags be flown at half-staff in memoriam of Senator John McCain.

