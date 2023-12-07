High bacteria levels detected at several beaches in York County

State testing has revealed high levels of bacterial contamination at six beaches in the area.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — The recent warm weather has attracted beachgoers to York County's beautiful shores, seeking relief from the summer heat, but a new report from Environment America has raised concerns about the water quality at these beaches. State testing has revealed high levels of bacterial contamination at six beaches in the area.

Gooch's Beach in Kennebunk, one of the popular destinations in York County, has displayed conflicting signals about water safety. Green flags indicate the water is safe for swimming, but recent tests indicate it falls below the safety threshold for bacteria. This discrepancy has left visitors confused about the actual condition of the water and its potential health risks.

Tourists visiting the beaches for the first time were shocked to learn about the water contamination issue. Many had been swimming in the water without realizing the potential risks.

"With it being our first time here, our first family trip, because both my kids are COVID babies -- we had them during the pandemic -- so finally I said we can go, but now it’s just like we’re just going to play in the sand," Carmen Kowlaski, a tourist, said.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection conducted tests and found bacteria contamination at beaches throughout York County.

Moreover, a comprehensive study by Environment America from last year revealed that more than half of the 67 beaches examined were deemed unsafe.

John Rumpler, the clean water director at Environment America, highlighted the potential consequences of swimming in contaminated water, ranging from nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting to skin rashes and ear infections. These health risks underscore the importance of addressing the water quality issue promptly.

“It's not about how is the beach safe or unsafe exactly today as we stand here at this beautiful beach; it's looking at it overtime seeing how is this beach doing," Rumpler said.

Monitoring beach conditions over an extended period is crucial to accurately evaluate their overall health.

Environment America plans to continue testing the water quality at various beaches in York County until Labor Day. This long-term approach allows for better assessment and ensures that beachgoers are adequately informed about potential risks before making their recreational choices.

To ensure beach safety, it is essential for visitors to stay informed about the water conditions.

By staying updated on water safety levels and being aware of the potential risks, beachgoers can make informed decisions to protect their health and well-being while enjoying the natural beauty of Maine's beaches.