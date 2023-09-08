2.5 magnitude earthquake hits central Maine

The quake hit just as flood waters were beginning to recede from severe storms in the area earlier in the day.

TURNER, Maine — Residents in central Maine were finally feeling a reprieve from pounding rain and flash flooding early Tuesday evening when dozens felt the ground shake.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 2.5-magnitude earthquake near the Turner-Livermore line, 9.6 kilometers below the surface. As of early Wednesday evening, 189 people reported having experienced the quake, in towns spanning a 50-plus mile width from Buckfield to Dresden.

Glenn Lewis was assessing damage in and around his home as flood water began to leave his basement when he felt the ground shake.

"All of a sudden, I was like, 'What the-,' then I saw the report, and it was actually an earthquake," Lewis recalled. He said the event wasn't extreme on his property, and much of the motion and sound was likely masked by water pouring over a small dam near his home.

In Livermore, Isaiah Davis felt the full brunt.

"Suddenly, you could hear a really loud noise and the whole house shook," David said. Though he wasn't immediately sure what was happening below him.

"Earthquake really didn’t enter my mind," he said. "The first thing I thought was either thunder, or it would be like if a tractor-trailer truck drove right past you and you were standing right near it, and the ground kind of shakes."

If you think you felt Tuesday's earthquake, or if you think you feel one in the future, the USGS welcomes you to go to its website to file a report to help it pinpoint affected areas.