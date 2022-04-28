E15 fuel allowed for summer sale says President Biden

The sale of E15 gasoline is usually prohibited from June to mid-September under the Clean Air Act because of air pollution concerns.

TAYLOR, Pa. — There's no doubt about it, there's a pinch being felt by some drivers every time they stop to fill up.

"It's awful. I drive 36 miles each way, every day. Last year I spent 5300 on gas. This year I am projected to send 6000 or 6500. It's horrible," said Carmen DeMarco of Drums.

Some relief could be headed our way in the coming months.

President Joe Biden announced this week plans to lift the summertime ban on E15 gasoline, also known as unleaded 88.

The fuel is a mix of regular gas and a smaller amount of ethanol.

"It's something I would have to read up on more. I know about fossil fuels and stuff like that but just not too familiar with the whole gas stuff," said India Marrazzo of Moosic.

This particular fuel is also not available at every gas station, though some spots in our area do sell it.

Gene Frederick from Pittston says he'd look for places that sell it if it means cheaper gas.

To fill it up, yeah I mean it will benefit to go the extra mile," he said.

"I think anything to drop gas prices is great. I think I noticed too that the quality of gas now is just not the same. I am not getting the same mileage in a full tank but anything to help," added DeMarco.

E15 fuel is safe for most vehicles manufactured in 2001 or later and newer light-duty vehicles.

But it's a no go for motorcycles and buses.

If you aren't sure if your vehicle can take E15, your vehicle's owner manual might have the answer.

