Portland Museum of Art expansion plan spurs debate over historic building

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Museum of Art currently faces a challenging dilemma surrounding the renovation of a century-old building.

The building in question, located at 142 Free Street, has a rich history dating back to 1830 when it was constructed as a theater.

Over the years, it has served various purposes, including as a Baptist church, headquarters for the chamber of commerce, and most recently, the Children's Museum of Maine.

PMA Creative Director Graham Kennedy argues that the building's appearance has changed dramatically since the 1800s.

"The building that looks like it's been here for hundreds of years has really changed a heck of a lot. If you were to look at pictures of it in its previous generations, it's pretty unrecognizable from what it was in the 1800s-20th centuries," Kennedy said.

The PMA acquired the building five years ago with ambitious plans for expansion, including a glassed-in entrance.

To realize this vision, they proposed demolishing the older building.

However, a significant hurdle stands in their way—this building was designated as a historic place within the Congress Street Historic District in 2009.

To proceed with its expansion plans, the PMA seeks a reclassification of the older building from "contributing" to "non-contributing" by the Historic Preservation Board.

Carol De Tine, vice president of the Greater Portland Landmarks Board of Trustees, opposes this request, saying, "There really haven't been changes since it was designated, so we see no reason to remove it from contributing buildings in the district."

The debate has drawn significant community attention, with PMA claiming support from more than 2,000 community members, 93 percent of whom approve of their expansion plans.

Several Congress Street businesses, including the State Theater and Springer's Jewelers, also back the museum's vision.

While the museum argues for the benefits of its proposed expansion, Greater Portland Landmarks and preservationists insist on safeguarding the building's historical significance.

Ultimately, Portland's City Council will decide whether the building will be demolished to make way for the museum's vision or whether it will be preserved as part of the city's rich history.

The Historic Preservation Board will hold a workshop on the reclassification request, providing an opportunity for further discussion on this critical issue tomorrow at 5 p.m. at city hall.