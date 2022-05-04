Gorham man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

The crash occurred Tuesday evening on the New Portland Road in Gorham.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 48-year-old man has been seriously injured following a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in Gorham.

The Gorham police and fire departments responded to reports of a motorcycle crash at about 5:40 p.m., where they found Gorham resident Christopher Nappi, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Gorham Police Department.

Nappi was brought to Maine Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries, the release states.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place on the New Portland Road.

Police ask for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Detective Sgt. Daniel Young at 207-222-1660, ext. 1.

The Windham Police Department is reportedly assisting Gorham police with crash reconstruction.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed as of noon Wednesday.