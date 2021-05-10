Almost 7,000 without power in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Nearly 7,000 people in Portland are without power Monday afternoon due to a transformer failure on Bishop Street, Central Maine Power spokesperson Catherine Hartnett told NEWS CENTER Maine.
As of 4 p.m., Central Maine Power reports 6,912 people without power, all but three of which are in Cumberland County. Hartnett said CMP will try two approaches to get power back. The first would restore power in 15-30 minutes. If that doesn't work, another fix would get power back in an hour and a half.
This story will be updated.