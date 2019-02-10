OLD TOWN, Maine — Old Town Police wrote on its Facebook on Wednesday that officers arrested a man for, "acting erratically" on Monday.

The Facebook post says that police responded to Perkins Ave in Old town to a man wearing a red shirt that said "police" and carrying handcuffs.

Police eventually arrested Christopher Fuller, 45 of Old Town.

The post says, "He [Fuller] reached over, attempted to grab Sgt. Bailey, and then swung at him."

Fuller was eventually arrested and Wednesday afternoon, he was released on bail.

Police are warning citizens of Old Town to use caution if they see Fuller. It also says that Fuller should not be on any school or city property. If he is, contact Old Town police.