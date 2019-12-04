BANGOR, Maine — There’s a proposal in the works to build an entirely new Penobscot County Jail.

The price tag for taxpayers? $65 million.

The facility off of Hammond Street in downtown Bangor is structurally sound, but it’s currently over capacity, housing more than the 157 inmates it’s equipped to jail.

Even more inmates facing charges in Penobscot County are being shipped to neighboring counties to be jailed, at a price of $800,000 a year.

The proposed solution is to build a jail for 300 inmates and allow for enough room to house all of the inmates under one roof.

An alternative proposal to building an entirely new jail facility is to build an addition to the current facility.

Officials with knowledge of both plans said this alternative would cost taxpayers $20-30 million dollars but may be equal in cost over time.

Penobscot County Commissioner Peter Baldacci said he’s leaning toward the proposal to build an addition because it lets taxpayers off the hook for the steep price, which would be paid out over the next 30 years.