Organizers to move forward with planning 2021 Topsham Fair

TOPSHAM, Maine — In an announcement on the Topsham Fair's Facebook page Tuesday, organizers said they have decided to move forward with planning this summer's event.

"Our board met last night and after many discussions about safety, recently released DECD guidelines, and much more, we have decided to move forward with planning the 2021 Topsham Fair," the Facebook post read. "We will be releasing a schedule, safety procedures, and more in the coming weeks. See you August 10-15th!"

The Topsham Fair is also looking for volunteers.