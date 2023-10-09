x
One dead, multiple boaters injured after Penobscot Bay maritime accident

The accident took place on Monday morning, officials say.
Credit: Stephen Betts | The Courier-Gazette/VillageSoup

ROCKLAND, Maine — One person has died and others were injured in a sailboat accident in Penobscot Bay on Monday morning, officials say.

Officials received a call from the U.S. Coast Guard about a "large sailboat in distress" just outside the breakwater in Rockland Harbor, the Rockland Fire & EMS Department said in a news release.

Rockland Fire & EMS Chief Chris Whytock told NEWS CENTER Maine the boat involved in the accident was the Grace Bailey Schooner.

Officials said the call came in at about 10:30 a.m.

According to the release, a mast on the sailboat snapped, and there were reports of multiple people injured.

Fire and emergency personnel worked with the Coast Guard and cared for several injured boaters. Three patients were hospitalized, and an additional patient "succumbed to their injuries," the release stated.

"The City of Rockland extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the victim," the release said.

