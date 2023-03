The Waterville Fire Chief says smoke alarms woke the inhabitants of the two apartments and there were no injuries.

The American Red Cross is helping 10 people who were displaced by a fire on School St. in Waterville early Monday morning.

According to Fire Chief Shawn Esler, the fire is out now and the house that contained two apartments is a total loss.

Esler said there were no injuries and the people inside were woken up by smoke alarms.

The Fire Marshal is investigating but the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious.