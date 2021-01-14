Oakland Police Dept. searching for 29-year-old local woman

The Oakland Police Department is trying to locate Janie Mullins, 29, of the Oakland, Sanford, Springvale area.
Police say she was last seen in Oakland on Thursday, January 7th, and possibly in the Biddeford/Sanford area on Friday, January 8th.
She is possibly driving a Silver 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, Maine plate 5287WK.
There is a concern for her well being.
If you have any information, you are asked to please contact your local police department or the Oakland Police at 207-465-2202.