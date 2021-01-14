x
Oakland Police Dept. searching for 29-year-old local woman

Police say Janie Mullins, 29, is from the Oakland, Sanford, Springvale area. They say she was last seen in Oakland Jan. 7 and is likely in Biddeford or Sanford.
Credit: Oakland Police Dept.

The Oakland Police Department is trying to locate Janie Mullins, 29, of the Oakland, Sanford, Springvale area.

Police say she was last seen in Oakland on Thursday, January 7th, and possibly in the Biddeford/Sanford area on Friday, January 8th. 

She is possibly driving a Silver 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, Maine plate 5287WK. 

There is a concern for her well being. 

If you have any information, you are asked to please contact your local police department or the Oakland Police at 207-465-2202. 