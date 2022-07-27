New water treatment facility serving Biddeford-Saco region opens

The Saco River Drinking Water Resource Center will serve four towns in the area, replacing the previous water treatment facility built 138 years ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

BIDDEFORD, Maine — State and community leaders gathered in Biddeford Wednesday afternoon to mark the commissioning of the new Saco River Drinking Water Resource Center.

The facility will provide clean drinking water for the towns of Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, and Pine Point, replacing the original water treatment facility built 138 years ago.

"We often take our drinking water for granted," Maine Water President Mark Vannoy said. "To be able to take the public through this new drinking water center and see how we treat the water, how we treat the Saco River, and see how we deliver it to the tap every day — it's just a really exciting day for us."

Today @MaineWater welcomed community members & area leaders to visit the new Saco River Drinking Water Resource Center. It’s replacing the previous water treatment facility built 138 years ago. We’ll take you there tonight on @newscentermaine at 6! pic.twitter.com/0AwN3tbh3H — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) July 27, 2022

According to Maine Water, which will operate the new facility, they will be able to produce 12 million gallons of clean water each day. Town leaders, like Biddeford Mayor Alan Casavant, hope this will allow the region to continue its growth.

"When you have economic development and [a] lot of interest in the community, you want to make sure you have the necessary services that they need," Casavant said. "So for example, if we look at breweries or distilleries, or things of that nature, they use a lot of water. And having the availability of good, clean water is really an enticement for them to move here."

The new facility costs $60 million to be constructed. Maine Water says by 2023, the facility's electrical needs will be powered by a solar array on the property.

The new facility is located just off of South Street in Biddeford. The previous facility was built closer to the river, on the flood plain of the Saco River. The new facility is further away, making it less susceptible to serious floods.

The Saco River Drinking Water Resource Center has also been recognized for its sustainability. It received the Silver Award from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure.

Outside of the building, there's also a 10,000 square-foot pollinator garden, surrounded by 250 acres of protected land, along with wetland restoration in the area.