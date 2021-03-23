New Sharon man suffers serious injuries after adding gasoline to burn barrel

85-year-old John Gills received burns to approximately 80 percent of his body after a fire at his residence Monday.

NEW SHARON, Maine — A New Sharon man is seriously injured after a fire at his residence Monday.

According to state police, the New Sharon Fire Department was called to 33 Gloria Road at 5:05 p.m. because 85-year-old John Gill was injured from burning trash in an outside burn barrel.

Upon arrival, investigators determined that Gill was using his burn barrel when he decided to add gasoline to the barrel.

The Fire Marshal’s office was contacted because of the nature of the injury. Gill lives at the residence with his girlfriend.

As a result, he received burns to approximately 80 percent of his body.

He was taken by Life Flight to Maine Medical Center where he is in critical condition.