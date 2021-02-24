New Portland Expo community vaccination site nearly ready

PORTLAND, Maine — Northern Light Health officials say next week's planned opening of a new mass vaccination clinic in Portland is on schedule.
Beginning March 2nd, Northern Light Mercy Hospital, in partnership with the city of Portland and the state of Maine, will begin offer vaccinations to those 70 and older at the Portland Expo.
Doctor James Jarvis of Northern Light Health says there’s been a lot of activity setting up the Expo and he's been told the new vaccine site is coming along well.
"There's always logistical things that can crop up but that is our expectation," Jarvis said. "Initially, we will just simply move our Mercy current clinic slots over to that particular location. And then afterward, we’ll be able to expand up, after we work out all the details. Just like any other industry, when you first open up your door if you don’t know what to expect until it actually happens and so we will be working out all the kinks."
Northern Light officials said they are already registering people for the new location, which will offer appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Registration for Northern Light Mercy Hospital can be found here.