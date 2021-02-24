New Portland Expo community vaccination site nearly ready

"There's always logistical things that can crop up but that is our expectation," Jarvis said. "Initially, we will just simply move our Mercy current clinic slots over to that particular location. And then afterward, we’ll be able to expand up, after we work out all the details. Just like any other industry, when you first open up your door if you don’t know what to expect until it actually happens and so we will be working out all the kinks."