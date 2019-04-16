BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Police say three local businesses are filing reports of counterfeit $50 and $100 dollar bills. Police say businesses and financial institutions should be sure to double check any of these denominations they receive.

Police say counterfeit bills can often be distinguished by their size and color when compared to authentic bills.

Bangor Police

Bangor Police say they believe there are more of these fake bills in circulation in the area and are investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bangor Police Department directly, or leave an anonymous tip at 207-947-7384, option 5.