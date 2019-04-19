CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. MILD TODAY, ISOLATED SHOWERS EAST AND NORTH

2. BLOOD PRESSURE MEDICATION RECALL EXPANDED

Dozens of lots of Losartan tablets have been added to a massive recall because of potential cancer-causing agents found in the drug. This is the fourth expansion since the recall was first issued in December 2018. Anyone using this blood pressure medication should not stop taking it unless advised by a doctor.

3. AUGUSTA CITY CENTER CLOSED DOWN BY A VIRUS

A computer virus closed down the Augusta City Center Thursday. The assistant city manager says the virus locked down multiple computer systems, but it didn't appear any information was stolen. Officials are working at removing the virus from the network and testing the security of all systems. The Augusta City Center is expected to stay closed through Monday.

4. MACHIAS VETERINARIAN STILL PRACTICING WITHOUT A LICENSE

Maine officials are warning the public that Doctor Cynthia Teer was practicing veterinarian medicine in Machias without a license. Doctor Teer was put on probation more than five years ago and her license was revoked more than a year ago.

5. "GRONKED" LOMBARDI TROPHY COMES TO MAINE

The Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl 53, along with Maine-born Patriots player Derek Rivers, will be available to the public for viewing and photos at the Maine State House Friday beginning at 1 p.m. This particular trophy comes complete with a sizable dent; the result of Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski using the trophy as a bat at the Red Sox home opener.