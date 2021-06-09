MISSING: 66-year-old woman last seen in Ogunquit walking puppy

Police say she was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday off River Road. They noted her hair is longer than it is in her photo. Her name has not been released.

OGUNQUIT, Maine — The Ogunquit Police Department is reporting a 66-year-old woman has gone missing.

Police say she was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday off River Road in Ogunquit in the area of Lorraine Drive.

She was walking a 7-month-old brown white, black corgi puppy. Possibly wearing black shorts and black tank top. Her hair is about 6 inches longer than in the picture.

Her name has not been released at this time.

Police are asking people that live in the area to check any surveillance video they might have.