PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- An hour before the start of the Senate Judiciary Committee began hearing from Dr. Christine Ford, a group of men gathered in Portland to voice support for Ford and other women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Led by former Maine Senate President Justin Alfond, the men were mostly Democrats and independents, with one Republican. Auto dealer Adam Lee was one of the group. He told NEWS CENTER Maine the men had been urged to speak out by Democratic activist Diane Russell.

“We believe Dr. Ford,” said Alfond. He said they also believe the other women who have accused Kavanaugh.

He and others said it takes courage for women should are victims of sexual misconduct to conduct forward with their stories.

“It's outrageous that the Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled a vote before Dr. Ford even testified,” said Alfond. “This is not justice this is an affront to democracy.”

Some of the men said they had already been opposed to Kavanaugh prior to the sexual assault and misconduct allegations, while others did not say. Some said Kavanaugh should withdraw his name, while others said they want the Senate to slow the process down, and have a full investigation before voting.

Asked what they would say to Senator Susan Collins, who is expected to be a key vote in the full Senate, Josh Wojcik said he wants the Senate to take more time.

“My message to Senator Collins is pretty simple. Pump the brakes. There’s no reason to rush any of this,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Collins said the Senator watched much of the hearing from her Washington office. The Judiciary Committee had been scheduled to vote Friday. There has been speculation that GOP leaders might try to have the full Senate vote on Friday as well, but as of Thursday evening, that was not certain.

