RUMFORD, Maine — A man and a woman from western and central Maine were arrested Tuesday on a number of charges, regarding the sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Chief Stacy Carter of the Rumford Police Department said police used search warrants on July 23 in Bethel and Sabattus. The search followed a complaint on July 15 about the sexual abuse of a child in Rumford during the first part 2019.

As a result of the search, police arrested Travis Walker, 29, of Bethel and Bethany Ringuette, 35, of Sabattus.

Walker was charged with two counts of gross sexual assault of a child, one count of sexual misconduct with a child, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of patronizing the prostitution of a minor.

Ringuette was charged with one count of accomplice liability to gross sexual assault of a child, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of aggravated sex trafficking of a child.

Walker was taken to Oxford County Jail and is being held on a $30,000 cash bail.

Ringuette was also taken to Oxford County Jail. Her bail is set at $20,000 cash.

Carter said that evidence taken at the search sites will be taken to the Maine State Police Computer crimes unit.

This investigation is ongoing. Walker and Ringuette are expected to appear before a judge later this week.