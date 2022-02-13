x
Man whose home was bombed by police holds off on rebuilding

Michael Grendell won a $400K settlement in 2020 after suing members of the Maine State Police and one member of the state attorney general’s office.
BANGOR, Maine — A Maine man whose home was destroyed by a police bomb is holding off on rebuilding at the standoff scene. 

Sixty-five-year-old Michael Grendell won a $400,000 settlement in November 2020 after suing members of the Maine State Police and one member of the state attorney general’s office

Grendell’s lawsuit indicates a neighbor alerted police to his deteriorated mental health and implored them not to hurt him.

Officers shot Grendell after the 20-hour standoff when they drew him out of the home in Dixmont by detonating an explosive.

Records indicate Grendell has bought a home in Bangor but still has the property in Dixmont.

