Mainers gather to remember 9/11

"Let us put our political and social differences aside for at least one day to honor and keep our promise to never forget."

PORTLAND, Maine — Police officers and firefighters gathered in Portland this morning for one of many 9/11 remembrance ceremonies around the state.

Interim Portland police Chief Heath Gorham and Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau laid wreaths at the 9/11 memorial in Portland's Fort Allen Park.

There was also a moment of silence to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day in New York City, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.

While giving a speech, Gautreau said 343 firefighters and 23 police officers in New York City died while responding on Sept. 11, 2001. He said that's one reason it's important for people to come together today.

That's also how Janine Roberts, a Portland resident and former police chief, said she feels. She attended Sunday's ceremony at the Eastern Promenade.

"[It] allows us to come together, even to a hug to a conversation to a handshake to even being able to tell a story of somebody that was lost or somebody's experience. They're still living, and they had an experience that day or afterwards. Sharing that is important."