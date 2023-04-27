Mainers from Sudan struggle to get in touch with family amid crisis overseas

Ekhlas Ahmed moved to Maine after her family fled Sudan in 2005. She said since the conflict in Sudan erupted, she hasn't spoken to her grandmother, uncle, or aunt.

PORTLAND, Maine — Ekhlas Ahmed moved to Maine when she was 12 years old in 2005. Her family escaped genocide for a better life.

Now at age 30, Ahmed said her family back in Sudan is facing the biggest crisis of the nation's history.

"It's been escalating for years and this is probably the worst crisis that could have happened to Sudan," Ahmed said. "It breaks my heart."

Ahmed leads the nonprofit Chance to Advance, which helps immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers in southern Maine.

She said work these last two weeks has been difficult as she is constantly worried about her family. Ahmed said the internet and phone lines are down, and she hasn't spoken to her family overseas in nearly two weeks.

"Last time we called, someone in our hometown was shot and killed, and the people couldn't even grieve ... They couldn't even bury the body," Ahmed said.

Countries all over the world are trying to get private citizens out of Sudan, where two military powers are fighting to seize control of the African nation.

More than 400 people have been killed and thousands injured, according to The Associated Press.

The violence has caused chaos in the country, with thousands of people trying to leave the nation's capital and nearby battle zones.

The U.S. says it will not conduct a large-scale military evacuation for Americans still in the country, as fighting is happening over the air.

For Ahmed, all she can do is wait.

"I feel hopeless," Ahmed said. "I have pictures of my grandmother, of my aunts and uncles ... They are the reason I find optimism every day."

Ahmed said she is working to start a GoFundMe to send financial support to communities who are recovering from the battle.

"I know I'm going to go back and bring my future children back home to see how wonderful the Sudanese people are, which are full of life and very generous ... I look forward to going back to Sudan," Ahmed said.