AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn man is facing multiple charges after being stopped traveling double the speed limit.

In a press release from the State Police they say on Saturday, Trooper Nathan Jamo was patrolling on Minot Avenue in Auburn when he noticed a vehicle approaching him at a high rate of speed.

Trooper Jamo confirmed the operator’s speed at more than double the posted speed limit, 109 miles per hour in a 50 MPH zone.

The driver of the Audi A4 was identified as 19-year-old Benjamin Gosselin of Auburn. Gosselin was cited for Criminal Speeding and failure to produce evidence of insurance.

In addition to the Criminal Speed offense, Trooper Jamo will be requesting that the District Attorney’s Office consider a Driving to Endanger charge.