Read the full story at necn.com

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NECN) -- A Maine man’s body art has grabbed the attention of Twitter, Barstool Sports and Star Wars fan sites.

Last year, Mich Ouellette, of South Portland, Maine, had his entire back tattooed with the likeness of Star Wars alien, Jar Jar Binks.

Binks, a key character in the 1999 film, "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace," is disliked to say the least, by many Star Wars fans who found his portrayal goofy and immature.

Ouellette takes a different view.

"I like the prequels and I like Jar Jar," he said. "I understand why people don’t like Jar Jar, but over time he grew on me and I like him. I thought it would be funny after a while to just get a Jar Jar tattoo and shut people up."

Which is exactly what he did.