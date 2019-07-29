PORTLAND, Maine — Four years ago, when I walked through the doors here at NEWS CENTER Maine, I felt like I was home.

As a kid, my parents brought me to Ogunquit Beach every weekend in the summer to splash in the tidal pools. Maine was my backyard. Little did I know how much this state had to offer.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, I arrived as a small fish in a very big, talented pond.

Right away, my coworkers taught me to adapt to deadlines, mentored me to overcome the challenges of this business, and most importantly, helped me to grow, not only as a journalist, but as a person.

The people I work with every day have become much more than colleagues. They’ve supported me through long hours away from my family, little sleep, cold weather, and oftentimes no food. I would not be the journalist I am today without their support, friendship, and guidance.

To the people who tune in, message me on social media, or share a kind word at the grocery store or on the street – thank you for trusting me: trusting me to deliver on the biggest stories in our state and in our country; trusting me to share your most personal moments, and keep some of your most personal secrets; trusting me to listen instead of talk.

I have met the most incredible people who call Maine home, and are eager to share it with a Massachusetts guy who – at one point – could not pronounce Mount Desert – Dessert? – Island. Thank you for welcoming me to this incredible state, from the western mountains, to the eastern shores. Thank you for sharing in my successes, including local, regional, and national awards for journalism, while helping me grow from my failures.

To my family, thank you for always understanding the hours on the phone, at the station, or on the road. With your support, I’m able to take an important next step in my career.

I'm taking a position as a one-man-band reporter at KHOU 11 News in Houston, Texas, our sister station. It's an incredible opportunity, but a bittersweet decision to make.

I am terrible at goodbyes – but thankfully this is simply a “see you soon.” I'm hoping this is my "Todd Gutner move," or my "Keith Carson move," or my "Shannon Moss move," you get the picture.

I can’t wait to come back.

No matter what state I live in, Maine will always hold a special place in my heart, and New England will always be home.

Sincerely, Chris "Coco" Costa

P.S. I'm keeping all my social media pages, so please stay in touch!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChrisCostaTv

Instagram: @chriscostatv

Twitter: @chriscostatv